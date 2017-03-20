Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ESMA establishes understandings for CCPs

The European Securities and Markets Authority has established memoranda of understanding under European markets infrastructure regulation with seven non-EU regulators.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 20 Mar 2017

The memoranda of understanding have been established with seven regulatory authorities in five countries comprising Brazil, Japan, India, United Arab Emirates and Dubai.

ESMA has deemed these regulators' supervisory framework for central counterparties (CCPs) to be ‘equivalent’ to that of the European area under the EMIR framework. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 4,295.97 21 9.84%
2 UBS 3,742.72 17 8.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 3,027.84 14 6.93%
4 JPMorgan 2,805.21 14 6.42%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,558.40 20 5.86%