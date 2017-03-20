ESMA establishes understandings for CCPs

The memoranda of understanding have been established with seven regulatory authorities in five countries comprising Brazil, Japan, India, United Arab Emirates and Dubai.ESMA has deemed these regulators' supervisory framework for central counterparties (CCPs) to be ‘equivalent’ to that of the European area under the EMIR framework. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.