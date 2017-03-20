Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cross River hires top Massachusetts bank regulator

David Cotney, the former Commissioner of Banks for the Massachusetts Division of Banks, has been tapped by Cross River Bank to join its board of directors.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 20 Mar 2017

According to a spokesperson for Cross River, Cotney will be working with Cross River’s executive management team to shape the bank’s strategic direction and regulatory compliance framework.

Cotney stepped down from his previous role last September after a six-year stint in his role with the state. As the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 18.59
2 Rabobank 17.45
3 Morgan Stanley 8.62
4 BNP Paribas 8.11
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7.86

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%