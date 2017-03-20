Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Marlette prices latest deal tight even as firm preps layoffs

Online personal loan platform Marlette Funding priced a marketplace loan ABS offering on Friday to strong demand, even as the company plans to reduce staff in order to boost profit.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 20 Mar 2017

Sources speaking with GlobalCapital on Monday shrugged off published reports of Marlette’s plan to cut around a fifth of its workforce, as the platform looks to increase focus on its core unsecured personal loan business.

On Friday, leads Goldman SachsDeutsche Bank and Citi increased the original deal size from $257.43m ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 18.59
2 Rabobank 17.45
3 Morgan Stanley 8.62
4 BNP Paribas 8.11
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7.86

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%