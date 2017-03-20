Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Spire Partners grinds CLO spreads to new low

Spire Partners set a new tight level for new issue European CLOs on Friday, as triple-A spreads continue their rally and spreads at the junior end of the capital stack also show signs of tightening.

  • By David Bell
  • 20 Mar 2017

Barclays priced the €220m ‘A’ class of Aurium III notes at 88bp over three month Euribor, the tightest level achieved by a new issue this year.

Reset deals, such as ALME Loan Funding III and Avoca CLO XII have achieved tighter pricing at the triple-A end of the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 18.59
2 Rabobank 17.45
3 Morgan Stanley 8.62
4 BNP Paribas 8.11
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7.86

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%