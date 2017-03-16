Credit Suisse drops six from Asia equities teams

The Swiss bank is letting go of its head of prime services for the Asia Pacific region Matt Pecot and a Hong Kong-based director for sales trading Jamie White.It has also cut four equities analysts in Tokyo, including Masami Sawato, who covered chemicals and other industries, quants ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.