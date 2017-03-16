Nedbank launches $350m bullet into general

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo have launched the deal at three levels of participation.MLAs committing $30m or more earn 75bp as upfront fee for 155bp all-in, lead arrangers committing $20m to less than $30m make 60bp for 150bp all-in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.