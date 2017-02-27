Watermark
Tennet readies green hybrid first

Dutch national energy company Tennet is preparing to sell the first ever green hybrid bond in a deal that bankers unanimously said will fly, but the mandate has sparked calls that the vanilla green market must become deeper before the green bond base grows broader, writes Michael Turner.

  By Ralph Sinclair
  • 10:30 PM

Tennet, rated A3/A-, has has hired Barclays and Deutsche Bank as joint structuring advisers and those two banks plus BNP Paribas, HSBC and ING as joint books, to arrange a roadshow across Europe from Wednesday.

