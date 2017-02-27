Volkswagen to follow Schuldschein with new French auto loan ABS
Volkswagen is in the securitization market for the second time this month with a French auto loan deal, following closely behind a €900m Schuldschein deal that was aimed at gauging investor appetite ahead of an expected return to public unsecured debt markets.
The auto maker's €467.5m French auto loan deal ,
Driver France Three, features a triple-A rated €448m ‘A’ class with a 1.23 year weighted average life, which is expected to be priced above par. BMW also priced the senior notes of its last French auto

