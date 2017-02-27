TSKB looks to make it six for Turkey with new style tier two

The Turkish lender will start investor meetings in London on Friday, before moving on to Frankfurt on Monday and Zurich on Tuesday. A 10 non-call five Reg S deal of up to $300m will follow, subject to market conditions.It would be the sixth new style tier ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.