Former Moody’s exec files suit claiming gender bias, whistleblower retaliation

A former vice president in the CMBS group at Moody’s has filed a lawsuit against the rating agency claiming she was the target of gender discrimination and was ultimately fired in retaliation for bringing to light illegal ratings activity.

  • By Max Adams
  • 15 Mar 2017
Annelise Osborne, former co-head of CMBS conduit surveillance, alleges a “culture and practice of gender discrimination at Moody’s”. The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York and seen by GlobalCapital, states that Osborne and other female employees were routinely and negatively stereotyped, denied promotions and “pressured ...

