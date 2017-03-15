Former Moody’s exec files suit claiming gender bias, whistleblower retaliation
A former vice president in the CMBS group at Moody’s has filed a lawsuit against the rating agency claiming she was the target of gender discrimination and was ultimately fired in retaliation for bringing to light illegal ratings activity.
Annelise Osborne, former co-head of CMBS conduit surveillance, alleges a “culture and practice of gender discrimination at Moody’s”. The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York and seen by GlobalCapital
, states that Osborne and other female employees were routinely and negatively stereotyped, denied promotions and “pressured
