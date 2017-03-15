Valeant loan investors steadfast despite Ackman selloff

Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management sold its position in the company on March 13, adding to the woes of the CLO market’s largest obligor. It is reported that the fund took a $4bn loss on its stake in the company.While the stock continues to plummet, trading at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.