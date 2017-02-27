New CFTC chairman promises 'tighter ship'

During his remarks at the 42nd Annual International Futures Industry Conference, Mr Giancarlo insisted that America’s derivatives markets are struggling in some cases, under the weight of “flawed and excessive regulation,” and that the aim of preventing another 2008-style crisis had resulted in losing sight of emerging challenges....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.