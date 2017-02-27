KfW grabs £300m three year tap

The agency mandated Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and RBC
Capital Markets to tap a December 2019 sterling line for £150m but, thanks to strong demand, was able to print £300m, bringing the amount outstanding on the line to £3.85bn.
