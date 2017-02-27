Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BNP Paribas Iberia boss joins Citi

Former regional head of BNP Paribas’ global markets in the Iberia region, Joe Lovrics, has joined Citi as head of its Spain and Portugal markets franchises.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05:45 PM

Lovrics will spearhead initiatives involving client and regulatory relationships in the region while working with Citi’s trading, structuring and banking sectors to carry out transactions.

“Alongside the appointment of Fabio Lisanti to head the Italian and subsequently Greek markets franchises, Joe’s appointment completes the rebuild of our ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,931.75 17 9.58%
2 UBS 3,133.77 13 7.63%
3 Goldman Sachs 2,959.22 13 7.21%
4 JPMorgan 2,765.72 13 6.74%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.05%