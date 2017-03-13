FOCUS cooks up $800m whole biz ABS
FOCUS Brands, which operates chains such as Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Cinnabon, is preparing to tap the market for whole business ABS, which industry pros at SFIG Vegas earlier this month said could see a resurgence in deal volume this year from both seasoned and first-time issuers.
The sector, which experienced a lull in issuance 2016, saw
renewed primary activity last month with a debut deal from TGIF Funding. Sources speaking with GlobalCapital
noted that more businesses are interested in tapping the ABS market this year, but both veterand and first timers must figure out
