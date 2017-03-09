AIA’s Tucker to take over chairman mantle at HSBC
Insurance firm AIA Group’s chief executive Mark Tucker will take over as HSBC’s new chairman this year, succeeding veteran banker Douglas Flint.
Tucker will become a director and chairman from September 1, 2017, and a non-executive group chairman from October 1, according to a statement published before markets opened in Hong Kong on Monday. He is now serving as the CEO and president of AIA — where he has worked
...
