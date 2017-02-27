Watermark
Funding scorecard: supranationals

This week's scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made with their funding programmes this year.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 02:15 PM
BorrowerAmount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate

AfDB		$5.1bn$9bn57%Mar 10

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 7,600.15 10 10.19%
2 BNP Paribas 7,030.12 9 9.42%
3 Citi 6,089.98 6 8.16%
4 JPMorgan 5,550.16 7 7.44%
5 HSBC 5,475.28 8 7.34%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,983.25 38 11.62%
2 Citi 12,835.76 34 10.66%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,199.65 20 7.64%
4 HSBC 8,885.36 22 7.38%
5 Deutsche Bank 7,825.80 21 6.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 14,494.30 28 9.34%
2 JPMorgan 13,263.16 24 8.54%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,689.01 25 7.53%
4 HSBC 10,633.24 28 6.85%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 10,339.26 21 6.66%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 30,495.38 129 8.52%
2 Citi 26,571.18 91 7.43%
3 Barclays 24,819.87 56 6.94%
4 HSBC 23,352.18 78 6.53%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,085.63 62 5.61%