Chinese high yield battles weakening market

High yield issuers had a positive February, but those that waited until this week to launch were met with waning investor interest.“With new issuance supply up strongly, investors have become much more selective, pressuring high yield in particular,” said Jake Gearhart, head of debt syndication ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.