Corporates make dash for cash ahead of Fed meeting
US dollar borrowers dashed to print deals ahead of next week’s meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s open market committee (FOMC) when the central bank is expected to raise rates.
Market conditions deteriorated as the week progressed and new issues traded wider, particularly at the long end, due to factors such as renewed oil price volatility, concerns about a lack of details over President Trump’s fiscal policy plans and the anticipation of a rate rise causing a spike
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.