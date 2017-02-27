Macron cools nerves as upside trades increase

French election concerns sparked a spike in volatility last month, with the VStoxx index rising from 15% to 17% between February 23-24.But with polls showing a cool off in support for far right, anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen, the index has retraced to 15%. This week some ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.