JP Morgan's ABS syndicate head at risk

James Crispin, head of European securitized products syndicate at JP Morgan since 2008, has recently been placed at risk by the US bank.JP Morgan is the only firm to have two syndicate bankers dedicated to securitized products in Europe. Flavio Marco Rusconi has worked alongside Crispin since ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.