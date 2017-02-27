Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JP Morgan's ABS syndicate head at risk

JP Morgan's European securitized products syndicate head has been placed at risk

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 02:00 PM

James Crispin, head of European securitized products syndicate at JP Morgan since 2008, has recently been placed at risk by the US bank.

JP Morgan is the only firm to have two syndicate bankers dedicated to securitized products in Europe. Flavio Marco Rusconi has worked alongside Crispin since ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,941.87 15 9.47%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,986.09 20 7.14%
3 HSBC 5,396.87 19 6.43%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 5.19%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,132.41 16 4.93%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,931.75 17 9.58%
2 UBS 3,133.77 13 7.63%
3 Goldman Sachs 2,959.22 13 7.21%
4 JPMorgan 2,765.72 13 6.74%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.05%