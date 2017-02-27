Vote now: GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards

Watermark
GlobalCapital is pleased to present the nominees for the annual US ABS awards, recognizing excellence across the structured finance industry.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 08:00 PM
The short lists include three nominees per category. The lists were compiled using a combination of industry nominations collected over a six week period, peer review conducted by the publication and GlobalCapital’s own research. 

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in New York on May 23.

Voters do not need to be subscribers to GlobalCapital. To ensure that the awards are an accurate reflection of the market, you are strongly encouraged to forward the survey link to clients and peers. 

When you are ready to cast your vote, please click here to access the survey

If you have any questions, please contact global securitization editor, Max Adams, at max.adams@globalcapital.com or at 212-224-3293. 

For questions about attending or sponsoring the event please contact US publisher, Kevin Dougherty, at kevin.dougherty@globalcapital.com or at 212-224-3288.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 20.95
2 Rabobank 19.66
3 Morgan Stanley 9.71
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 8.85
5 Credit Agricole 7.40

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%