JPM eyes second crack at risk transfer RMBS after OCC rebuke
JP Morgan has not given up on issuing a risk transfer RMBS deal that achieves balance sheet relief, despite its first attempts being shot down by the Office of the Currency Comptroller last month.
Sources speaking with GlobalCapital
during and after last week’s SFIG Vegas event said that JP Morgan has been in discussions with the OCC on how it can issue a deal that complies with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s safe harbour rules and achieves a “true sale” in the
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.