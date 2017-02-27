Watermark
ESM hits 10 year sweet spot, Bpifrance to follow

The European Stability Mechanism returned to stellar form this week, hitting the sweet spot for euro demand and exceeding its first quarter funding target. Bpifrance Financement will look to follow up the supranational’s success on Wednesday.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:15 PM

The French agency mandated BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and Natixis to run the books for a November 2024 Reg S benchmark. Initial price thoughts had not yet been circulated when GlobalCapital went to press.

The borrower last sold a syndicated benchmark in ...

