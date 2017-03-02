ICBC International hits funding target with $650m deal

The Chinese borrower opened books for the new three year notes on Monday morning at the Asia open via sole global co-ordinator ICBC at 125bp over US Treasuries area. The book surged to a peak of $1.2bn when final price guidance was announced at 110bp (the number).The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.