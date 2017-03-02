China SCE Property builds $200m in cautious market

SCE announced its transaction via joint global co-ordinators Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Haitong International, which set initial price guidance at the 5.875% area on Monday morning. BOC International and ICBC International were also on the trade as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.The issuer's last bond outing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.