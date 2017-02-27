Fixed income registers muted reaction to bullish Fed talk
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen has given a clear indication that the central bank is set to raise interest rates this month, but the reaction in fixed income markets has been muted with investors not convinced it is a sign of an aggressive hiking strategy this year.
Yellen indicated in a speech on Friday that if underlying employment and inflation data remain consistent, then “gradual increases in the federal funds rate will likely be appropriate in the months and years ahead.” The central bank will make its decision at the meeting of the Federal Open
