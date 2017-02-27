European CLOs hit tight levels with new deal

Chenavari’s €350m Toro European CLO 3 was arranged by Barclays and closed on Friday last week, with the senior triple-A rated notes sold at 96bp over three month Euribor.The structure sold debt tranches down to the single-B level, resulting in a weighted average cost of debt ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.