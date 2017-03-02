Hindalco $500m QIP, Apollo block see strong demand

Books were scheduled to close around 10:30am Hong Kong time on Friday. The deal is multiple times covered, with the leads guiding investors to a pricing of Rp189.45 a share.Hindalco, an Indian integrated aluminium producer and copper manufacturer, launched the 100% primary offering on Thursday night ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.