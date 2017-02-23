Indian Oil out out for $300m at jaw-dropping pricing

IOC opened the doors to participants for its $300m fundraising on February 21. Its deal is helmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, which prevailed in a price-based competitive bidding process at the end of last year. (See separate story)The five year loan has entered general syndication with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.