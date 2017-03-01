Carige firms up NPL securitization plan

The Italian bank said that it had a book of €3.73bn to cut, and by the end of 2017, would have managed this down to €376m. Carige has a target, set by the ECB, for the reduction of its non-performing loan by 2019.The ECB said Carige needs ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.