Bayer cuts its Covestro stake by 10.9%

Deutsche Bank and UBS are bookrunners.
The block of 22m shares was worth €1.56bn before any discount was applied, based on the €71.07 closing price of Covestro on Tuesday.As a result of the transaction, Bayer’s stake in Covestro will fall from 64.2% to around 53.3%. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.