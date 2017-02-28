Watermark
EIB to try luck in sevens

The European Investment Bank is set to tackle the seven year part of the euro curve on Wednesday, an area that has had no issuance from SSAs since early February.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 28 Feb 2017

The supranational hired Barclays, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and LBBW on Tuesday to run an October 2024 Earn.

Several SSA bankers have said over the last few weeks that the 10 year part of the curve looks to be the sweet spot for euro issuance ...

