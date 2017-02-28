Pfizer provides heady cocktail of debt

Pfizer (A1/AA) has set final terms on a €4bn four-tranche trade. The shortest clip of which is a two-year floater that was being marketed at initial price thoughts of 100.20 area cash price with a three month plus 20bp coupon.Guidance was then revised to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.