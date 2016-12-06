Watermark
Regulatory gurus downbeat on harmonization

Global standardization of securitization regulation? Don’t bother, just make it easier for investors to compare different regimes, said panelists at SFIG Vegas on Monday.

  • By Max Adams
  • 03:00 AM

A common theme of comments during the panel on regulatory standardization and harmonization was that true global alignment was a task simply too big to be feasible.

Instead, regulators should be setting their sights lower and focus on highlighting the differences between regulatory regimes, making it easier for investors ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 24.70
2 Rabobank 23.18
3 Morgan Stanley 11.45
4 Credit Agricole 8.72
5 BNP Paribas 7.31

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%