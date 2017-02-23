Sarana Menara shareholder readies $130m sale

The company said in a filing that Tiger Global Investments had informed Sarana of its intention to offload a 4.9% holding or more via an international placement.The transaction in Sarana, which builds transmission towers for lease to telecommunications service providers, is expected to be 144A and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.