Credit Suisse rejigs senior ranks in India private banking

Singapore-based Balakrishnan Kunnambath, the Swiss lender’s private banking market group head for non-resident Indian (NRI) Asia Pacific and Indian sub-continent, will now oversee the private banking business in India in addition to his existing responsibility. He reports to Alex Wade, head of developed and emerging Asia for private
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.