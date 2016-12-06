Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Córdoba brings blow-out to show Argentine credit divide

The province of Córdoba sold a five times oversubscribed 7.5 year bond on Wednesday to suggest that plenty of appetite for Argentine paper remained — even if it is growing ever more picky about credit quality.

  • By Oliver West
  • 11:00 PM
Córdoba showed that investor complaints about “fatigue” and “boredom” when it comes to Argentine sub-sovereigns are somewhat hollow. A $2.6bn book for the province’s second issue since Argentina exited default nearly a year ago allowed it to raise $510m of debt to refinance $396m of bonds due in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 Citi 11,557.51 40 12.34%
2 JPMorgan 10,659.08 45 11.38%
3 HSBC 8,066.14 41 8.61%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,330.04 19 5.69%
5 BNP Paribas 4,283.91 13 4.57%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 17.20%
2 HSBC 3,337.97 5 11.04%
3 JPMorgan 3,292.35 12 10.89%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,656.66 3 8.79%
5 Santander 2,166.41 8 7.17%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Citi 3,680.67 11 15.59%
2 JPMorgan 3,094.72 13 13.11%
3 Barclays 1,648.58 4 6.98%
4 BNP Paribas 1,427.66 2 6.05%
5 HSBC 1,327.80 11 5.62%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 14.54%
2 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 206.29 2 7.68%
2 ING 206.29 2 7.68%
2 Citi 206.29 2 7.68%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 140.53 1 5.23%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 Feb 2017
1 AXIS Bank 852.63 16 13.02%
2 Citi 601.55 5 9.18%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 9.03%
4 ICICI Bank 589.90 16 9.01%
5 Barclays 464.62 5 7.09%