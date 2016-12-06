Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

Swedish MREL framework demands subordination, favours senior non-pref

The Swedish National Debt Office (SNDO) promoted non-preferred debt as a way for Swedish banks to meet the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) on Thursday, establishing a favourable method for calculating the requirement and a manageable timeline for its implementation.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:00 PM

In presenting its MREL framework on Thursday, the SNDO insisted that Swedish banks only meet MREL with subordinated bonds and capital instruments. It said firms would be able to choose whichever method of subordination they wanted to make senior bonds eligible for the European capital standard.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 HSBC 3,457.35 14 6.94%
2 Commerzbank Group 3,383.90 18 6.79%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,124.37 12 6.27%
4 LBBW 2,926.97 13 5.88%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,712.14 12 5.44%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 22,902.35 47 9.79%
2 Goldman Sachs 19,979.12 63 8.54%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,349.44 40 8.27%
4 JPMorgan 14,028.73 51 6.00%
5 Citi 13,340.58 58 5.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 19,148.59 31 13.10%
2 Goldman Sachs 17,229.26 50 11.79%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,479.68 27 8.54%
4 JPMorgan 11,287.70 33 7.72%
5 Citi 11,280.58 39 7.72%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,728.11 10 5.02%
2 LBBW 2,154.63 7 3.97%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,105.32 7 3.88%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,987.58 8 3.66%
5 HSBC 1,572.51 5 2.90%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,309.08 6 7.45%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 4.84%
3 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 3.99%
4 HSBC 1,133.72 7 3.66%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 1,034.32 6 3.34%