Volkswagen to securitize residual value risk in new UK auto ABS deal

The deal will be backed by a £750m pool of personal contract purchase agreements and hire purchase agreements, the same size as its last foray into the market with Driver 4, backed by auto loans.A senior triple-A ‘A’ class, and a ‘B’ class rated A(high)/A1/A+ by ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.