FIG feels the squeeze in senior, covereds

Senior and covered bond spreads have plunged to new lows in the FIG primary market this week, with a host of banks looking to lock in unprecedented funding levels.

  • By Bill Thornhill, Tyler Davies
  • 11:30 AM

Little has stood in the way of a tightening bias for preferred senior unsecured bonds in the secondary market.

Diminishing supply in the asset class, a growing stack of bail-inable senior bonds and a desire to shift out of French and Dutch credit ahead of their respective elections ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 HSBC 3,457.35 14 6.94%
2 Commerzbank Group 3,383.90 18 6.79%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,124.37 12 6.27%
4 LBBW 2,926.97 13 5.88%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,712.14 12 5.44%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 22,902.35 47 9.79%
2 Goldman Sachs 19,979.12 63 8.54%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,349.44 40 8.27%
4 JPMorgan 14,028.73 51 6.00%
5 Citi 13,340.58 58 5.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 19,148.59 31 13.10%
2 Goldman Sachs 17,229.26 50 11.79%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,479.68 27 8.54%
4 JPMorgan 11,287.70 33 7.72%
5 Citi 11,280.58 39 7.72%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,728.11 10 5.02%
2 LBBW 2,154.63 7 3.97%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,105.32 7 3.88%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,987.58 8 3.66%
5 HSBC 1,572.51 5 2.90%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,309.08 6 7.45%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 4.84%
3 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 3.99%
4 HSBC 1,133.72 7 3.66%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 1,034.32 6 3.34%