Korea Development Bank jumps on FRN bandwagon

The policy bank announced a SEC registered transaction on Tuesday morning local time, via joint bookrunners ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse and KDB Asia.The leads released initial price thoughts for a three year floating rate portion at the 60bp over ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.