UK set for final syndication of year

Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest Markets and UBS are running the UK’s deal, a tap of its outstanding 0.125% 2065 index-linked Gilt. The trade is scheduled to come this week, likely Tuesday — the usual weekday the UK Debt Management Office chooses for its syndications....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.