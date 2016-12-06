Watermark
UK set for final syndication of year

The UK is set to bring its final syndication of its 2016/17 financial year this week, following on from a strong week for public sector trades in the currency.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:30 PM

Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest Markets and UBS are running the UK’s deal, a tap of its outstanding 0.125% 2065 index-linked Gilt. The trade is scheduled to come this week, likely Tuesday — the usual weekday the UK Debt Management Office chooses for its syndications.

