FIG market gears up for fast restart after a quiet but sound week

Healthy secondary movements and successful new deals from Deutsche Bank and a second tier Italian name suggest investors are hungry for more FIG paper. Bankers are therefore hoping for a strong start to issuance next week.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 06:15 PM

Syndicate bankers said the FIG primary market had been “undersupplied” this week, as some employees at financial firms based in the UK and parts of France took time off for half-term.

But the fears about European political risks fuelling last week’s volatility appear to have subsided, and ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 HSBC 3,088.32 12 6.80%
2 Commerzbank Group 2,828.25 14 6.23%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,728.11 10 6.01%
4 LBBW 2,714.88 12 5.98%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,712.14 12 5.97%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,484.12 34 8.89%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,182.07 39 8.27%
3 Goldman Sachs 16,245.61 57 7.82%
4 Citi 12,689.53 50 6.11%
5 Barclays 10,920.76 32 5.25%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 14,998.97 26 5.85%
2 Goldman Sachs 13,527.01 45 5.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,723.73 24 4.57%
4 Citi 10,818.74 34 4.22%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 9,038.73 13 3.53%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,728.11 10 5.02%
2 LBBW 2,154.63 7 3.97%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,105.32 7 3.88%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,987.58 8 3.66%
5 HSBC 1,572.51 5 2.90%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,309.08 6 15.05%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 9.77%
3 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 8.06%
4 HSBC 1,133.72 7 7.39%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 1,034.32 6 6.74%