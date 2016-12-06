Sponsor route for UK CLO managers still open, despite concerns
Despite many UK-based CLO managers switching to the manager originator model for European risk retention in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote, many are returning to the sponsor route, with investors comfortable with either approach.
Kneejerk concerns over the viability of UK CLO managers complying with EU risk retention rules through the sponsor route after the UK leaves the European Union have faded somewhat. Investors are now showing a willingness to accept flexible structures, but the long term puzzle of how UK managers
...
