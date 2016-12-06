Rabobank reveals covered bond approach, plans more loan sales

The bank had already announced in December last year that it would set up a new covered bond programme, the last of the Dutch “big three” banks to do so.The bank said on Thursday that it intends to register a soft bullet programme with the Dutch central ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.