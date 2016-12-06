Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Books north of $1.6bn for Russia's Severstal

Steel company Severstal, one of four Russian corporates rated above the sovereign, looked set to print below 4% on Thursday, tighter than guidance.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:15 PM

Severstal, rated BBB-/Ba1/BBB-, is one of four corporates with a higher rating than the Russian sovereign. The others are Lukoil, NLMK and Norlisk Nickel, which all issued senior benchmark bonds last year.

Joint leads Citi, ING, JP Morgan and Societe Générale first talked the bond ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 Citi 10,743.34 34 13.84%
2 JPMorgan 9,092.13 36 11.71%
3 HSBC 5,973.50 33 7.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,206.25 18 5.42%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,374.00 22 4.35%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 20.36%
2 JPMorgan 3,292.35 12 12.90%
3 HSBC 2,214.18 4 8.67%
4 Santander 2,166.41 8 8.49%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,046.31 5 8.01%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Citi 3,430.67 9 16.98%
2 JPMorgan 2,417.06 10 11.96%
3 Barclays 1,565.71 3 7.75%
4 Natixis 1,301.91 2 6.44%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 1,119.39 5 5.54%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 UniCredit 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 65.76 1 20.00%
1 ING 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Erste Group Bank AG 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Citi 65.76 1 20.00%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Feb 2017
1 AXIS Bank 852.63 16 13.13%
2 Citi 601.55 5 9.27%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 9.11%
4 ICICI Bank 589.90 16 9.09%
5 Barclays 464.62 5 7.16%