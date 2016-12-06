Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Top Republicans attack Yellen over monetary policy

Emboldened Congressional Republicans ramped up attacks against the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, taking aim at the central bank’s role in negotiating international financial rules and its bond purchase programmes.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 09:15 PM

In the second day of testimony before Congress, lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee grilled Fed chair Janet Yellen on the path of monetary policy.

Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) opened the fiery hearing by accusing the Fed of conducting the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 24.70
2 Rabobank 23.18
3 Morgan Stanley 11.45
4 Credit Agricole 8.72
5 BNP Paribas 7.31

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,438.32 17 10.24%
2 Citi 5,386.46 22 10.14%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 5,182.26 18 9.76%
4 JPMorgan 4,381.70 14 8.25%
5 Credit Suisse 3,105.53 9 5.85%