Watermark
Go to Asia edition

New name to land in sterling

The Province of Alberta is set to make its debut in sterling on Thursday, in a move which may pave the way for its peers to follow suit.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:30 PM

Alberta mandated HSBC and RBC Capital Marketson Wednesdayto run the books for the November 2021 deal. The leads set initial price thoughts at 60bp area over the September 2021 Gilt. Leads are targeting at least £250m for the transaction.

According to banker at one of the leads, the cost of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 6,383.50 6 10.97%
2 Citi 5,615.05 5 9.65%
3 Barclays 5,241.21 6 9.01%
4 JPMorgan 4,317.04 5 7.42%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,123.38 4 7.08%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,580.75 25 12.48%
2 Citi 9,407.37 22 10.14%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,024.40 19 9.73%
4 HSBC 6,865.51 16 7.40%
5 Goldman Sachs 6,835.05 12 7.37%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Barclays 10,009.40 21 8.35%
2 JPMorgan 9,983.41 19 8.32%
3 BNP Paribas 9,471.18 12 7.90%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,171.89 17 7.65%
5 HSBC 8,728.81 22 7.28%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 23,951.42 92 9.43%
2 Citi 21,880.48 63 8.62%
3 Barclays 17,914.28 44 7.05%
4 HSBC 17,636.92 55 6.94%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,045.26 39 5.53%