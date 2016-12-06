Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Funds eye Europe's €2tr of NPLs as Greece seeks to divest

Specialist funds in Europe are looking forward to a feast of non-performing loan sales, with Portugal and Greece set to join Italy as hotspots.

  • By Max Bower
  • 03:15 PM

Europe still has some €2tr of unresolved non-core assets, according to a report published by Deloitte this week.

There are about €70bn of non-performing asset sales going on at the moment, in 56 deals, Deloitte estimates.

Much of this is in Italy, where deal flow is expected to be larger ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 29.90
2 Rabobank 21.04
3 Morgan Stanley 13.85
4 BNP Paribas 8.85
5 Goldman Sachs 8.74

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,438.32 17 10.24%
2 Citi 5,386.46 22 10.14%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 5,182.26 18 9.76%
4 JPMorgan 4,381.70 14 8.25%
5 Credit Suisse 3,105.53 9 5.85%